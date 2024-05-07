Being the third chapter of an iconic rivalry between two stalwarts of WWE, Gunther vs. Sheamus was a highly anticipated contest on Monday Night RAW this week. The bout was also a King of the Ring qualifier.

Their feud, which commenced in 2022, helped both men in their respective careers in different ways. Despite only competing against one another twice that year in singles competition, fans fondly remember their encounters, as they left it all in the ring each time.

The trilogy culminated when Gunther forced the former WWE Champion to submit to a one-legged Boston Crab. Fans of the latter may not be too pleased about it, though, as Sheamus has always brought the fight to The Ring General but never managed to pick up a win.

Here's what the Austrian had to say about his rivalry with Sheamus and the fact that he has advanced to the next round of the King of the Ring tourney:

"3 - 0 Anyone able to stop me winning the King of the Ring?"

As usual, the duo delivered a hard-hitting contest on RAW. The company even gave them the main event slot this week, a fitting way to cap off their rivalry. Sheamus confirmed post-show that he is not interested in having another match with Gunther.

Will Gunther become Undisputed WWE Champion at Bash in Berlin?

Cody Rhodes is fresh into his title reign and is a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster. Be that as it may, he recently brought up The Ring General's name - who performs on Monday Night RAW - as a potential opponent.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast recently about possibly dethroning The American Nightmare and winning his first world title in Germany, Gunther stated that he and Rhodes are "made to be enemies." WWE will host Bash in Berlin on August 31.

"I think there are many options (...) [winner of King of the Ring should face Cody?] I agree to that. It makes logical sense."

Their paths have crossed twice in the last year, both times at the Royal Rumble. The two men worked a one-on-one contest within last year's battle royal before The American Nightmare clotheslined Gunther over the top rope.

History repeated itself this year as Cody Rhodes once again eliminated the Austrian from the match, albeit the latter did not make it as the runner-up.

