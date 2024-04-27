"Made to be enemies" - Major star on facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin

WWE's hectic international schedule will take them to Germany at the end of August 2024. Meanwhile, a major star commented on possibly facing Cody Rhodes for the title at the Bash in Berlin event.

WWE has increased its scale of international events, as a majority of the PLEs are now set to take place outside of the United States except for the Big Four. Gunther recently spoke about Bash in Berlin 2024 and commented on the possibility of facing Cody Rhodes for the title at the event.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, the interviewer asked Gunther if there's a chance that he could face The American Nightmare for the title in Germany, as the two have previously locked horns at Royal Rumble 2023 and 2024. He also added that the winner of the King of the Ring tournament should get to pick the champion of their choice, to which The Ring General agreed.

"I don't know if it's going to happen there, obviously. In the long run, I think Cody [Rhodes] and I are kind of made to be enemies. I think it makes sense visually already alone. I could see it happen in the next years. We'll see what happens now (...) I think there are many options (...) [winner of King of the Ring should face Cody?] I agree to that. It makes logical sense." [From 23:15 to 23:58]

Cody Rhodes competed against Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown

Over the past few weeks, Cody Rhodes has been parading with the Undisputed WWE Championship across both brands. The American Nightmare was waiting for a challenger to appear for the title, heading into France.

During the annual WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Styles and Cody Rhode signed on the dotted line to compete in a title match at Backlash 2024 in France.

Later, Carmelo Hayes challenged the champion after he was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. The two stars competed in the main event, and Rhodes provided the rub Melo needed on his first night on the brand.

Hayes, along with Kiana James, was called up to the main roster from the developmental brand. Meanwhile, Baron Corbin was also drafted to the blue brand after a compelling run on NXT.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Gorilla Position and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

