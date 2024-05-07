Sheamus has been a part of WWE for a long time, and it appears he has drawn a line under his feud with a popular star after RAW.

On WWE RAW this week, The Celtic Warrior battled Gunther in what was a punishing match for both stars. They gave their all, with The Ring General progressing in the King of the Ring tournament and claiming supremacy inside the squared circle.

The match even went overtime, with both stars trying their best to establish themselves. In the end, it was the Celtic Warrior who lost and was left bruised and beaten. This was not their first match.

Besides live events and multi-person matches, he faced the star in an episode of SmackDown and at Clash at the Castle. This was their third singles match on televised shows. In a post that made his thoughts clear, he said that there would not be a part 4. His chest was bruised and red, and he was exhausted.

"There will be no part 4," he wrote.

Sheamus has a big challenge in front of him

Since returning after his injury, Sheamus has had better luck. Besides the fact that he's now out of the running for King of the Ring, Sheamus has defeated both stars he faced in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura and Ivar.

While he has made no secret that he wants to win the Intercontinental Championship, it remains to be seen whether he will pursue that with Sami Zayn as the champion.

At least he will have to wait until the end of the King and Queen of the Ring event, as Zayn is set for a match at the show.