6-time Champion claims Roman Reigns is "not as good" as him when it comes to popular match type

While Roman Reigns has absolutely dominated the WWE roster for almost two years, he might not have all bases covered in the wrestling ring. In a recent interview, WWE star Sami Zayn called out Reigns and Solo for not being as good as he and Owens in tag team wrestling.

The two teams are set to clash at WWE Night of The Champions this weekend, and it seems that Reigns might suffer an odd loss at the event. After making the call to remove The Usos from the match, Roman Reigns inserted himself and Solo into the mix to do what The Usos seemingly couldn't.

However, one must wonder at this point whether The Tribal Chief has bitten off more than he could chew. Zayn and Owens are an established tag team, while Reigns and Solo have barely ever tagged together.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Sami Zayn highlighted this exact flaw and stated that Reigns isn't as good as he would need to be.

"Yes Roman is on a hell of a tear, to say the least and he wants to celebrate his 1000-day as champion by adding yet more championships to his repertoire. When it comes to being a tag team, as hard as this might be for him to hear, Roman and Solo are not as good as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. I'm saying that we are going to win that match. That's what we are saying," said Zayn

Sami Zayn might finally get his win over Roman Reigns this Saturday

After a long, tumultuous relationship with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. While Zayn got an opportunity to get retribution against Reigns at Elimination Chamber, his opportunity was ruined by Jey Uso, who interfered to help The Tribal Chief get the win.

Zayn took revenge on The Usos at WrestleMania by dethroning them for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships but never got to fight Reigns again. This weekend, he will get another opportunity to settle the score with The Head of the Table.

At the moment, cracks have been formed in The Bloodline, and Roman is seemingly at his weakest. Do you think Zayn and Owens can capitalize on the opportunity and defeat Reigns and Sikoa? Let us know in the comments section below.

