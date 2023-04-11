6-time champion gives "massive props" to WWE for putting on a successful RAW despite major problems heading into the show

WWE RAW had several problems backstage this week, but the show still went on and turned out to be a good one. Former WWE Superstar Gregory Helms (Hurricane) took to Twitter after the show to show his appreciation for the entire team who worked together to make things happen.

Helms competed in WWE for over a decade and had a popular superhero gimmick where he was known as Hurricane. The superstar enjoyed many big rivalries and went toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the industry. Following his retirement, he was signed to a Legends contract. He now works as a backstage producer for the company.

RAW was hit with some major problems ahead of Monday night’s show. However, Triple H and his men managed to pull through and put on a successful episode. Helms took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the entire team involved in making it a success:

"No matter the challenges, no matter the obstacles, WWE is gonna come together and put out a show! Massive props to the entire team for tonight. Well done," he wrote.

As the largest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE has figured out ways to ensure that shows go on despite major hiccups. It’s one of the many things that sets the global juggernaut apart from other promotions.

WWE RAW faced several real-life issues that forced officials to change plans

Monday night’s show was hit by several real-life issues that led to multiple superstars being unable to take part in scheduled matches. Many superstars who traveled for the show were told they were no longer needed.

Travel woes led the creative team to cancel or change multiple matches. Matt Riddle and The Miz’s match was called off, while Kevin Owens faced off against Solo Sikoa instead of Sami Zayn.

Bianca Belair’s singles match against IYO SKY was also changed to a Triple Threat Match between SKY, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven.

Later in the night, fans did see Riddle and Zayn arrive at the arena just in time to save Kevin Owens from a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline. It should be noted that Vince McMahon was not present backstage during this week’s RAW.

