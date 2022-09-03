6-time champion says current WWE RAW star is 'the best in the world' besides Sasha Banks

Mult-time WWE women's champion Bayley considers Sasha Banks the best performer in the world and thinks Iyo Sky fits that criteria.

The Role Model and The Boss are close friends in and outside the ring. They're recognized as the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and are the first female stars to main event a major WWE event, which was NXT TakeOver: Respect in 2015.

Bayley made a surprise return to the company after being sidelined for a year at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley named The Genius of the Sky as the "best in the world" alongside Sasha Banks.

“Dakota is incredibly talented. Besides Sasha Banks, and I’m biased, Iyo [Sky] is the best in the world.”

The Role Model was asked if she sees her stable partnering or feuding with Sasha Banks and Naomi after they return to WWE. She stated:

“I haven’t thought about whether they would join or whether we would be against them, but something would arise,” Bayley says. “I just want them to know I support them 100 percent, no matter what.”

Triple H comments on Sasha Banks possibly returning to WWE

It's been almost four months since The Boss and her former tag team partner Naomi walked out of RAW, and many fans have been awaiting their return.

It's been heavily speculated that they will return to the company soon, with many believing that it will happen at Clash at the Castle.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Triple H addressed the rumors and commented on whether the WWE Universe could see her in the company again.

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, i think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process."

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."



Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."



There you have it...



@TripleH @arielhelwani Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it... Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it...@TripleH @arielhelwani https://t.co/vVev7XfZbi

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Bayley will join forces with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. This will undoubtedly be an interesting match.

Which team do you think will emerge victorious? Sound off in the comments below!

