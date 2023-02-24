6-time champion sends a four-word message to insult WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, calls her 'object'

WWE Superstar Asuka has been notorious since her return on RAW and has taken a special dislike towards Chelsea Green.

Both superstars locked horns in a singles match where Asuka picked up a comfortable victory. Green, who is currently portraying a Karen on WWE television, was offended and recently took a shot at Asuka on Twitter.

They engaged in a back-and-forth, exchanging insults when Asuka shared a video from their previous match. The clip shows Green horrified about her match with The Empress of Tomorrow while the latter lurks in the background, laughing creepily.

Asuka added an arrogant caption, labeling Chelsea Green as an 'object of pity'. See her tweet below:

Chelsea Green started their Twitter feud when she took a shot at Asuka. The former Women's Champion shared a picture of her new look on RAW and captioned it "modern girl."

Green claimed that if a modern girl looks so twisted, she prefers not to be one. This led to an entertaining back-and-forth between the two superstars, potentially creating room for a rematch on the red brand.

Asuka made history at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Asuka outlasted Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Natalya to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The historic win allowed her to punch her ticket to WrestleMania Hollywood. Asuka became the first woman to win the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank, and the Elimination Chamber match.

She is set to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Fans are excited to watch their feud unfold on the red brand as we inch closer to the biggest WWE show of the year.

Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch for the title. She has enjoyed a successful run with the gold, but Asuka, as a heel, poses a huge threat to her championship reign.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes