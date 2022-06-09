"Wow se*y" - 6-time Champion sends an interesting message to Dana Brooke after her big win over Becky Lynch

Asuka has sent a message to Dana Brooke on Twitter after the reigning 24/7 Champion defeated Becky Lynch this past Monday night on RAW.

Taking to social media, Brooke sent a heartfelt message to Asuka, as she thanked The Empress of Tomorrow for playing a crucial role in her win. The 33-year-old wrote:

"Let’s not forget I couldn’t have done it without my “SE*Y MUSCLE FRIEND” @WWEAsuka"

In response to Brooke's post, Asuka wrote the following:

"WOW SE*Y"

The Se*y Muscle Friends is a group that consisted of Asuka, Brooke, and her former tag team partner and current NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose.

The trio mostly worked together back in 2020 but were never really regarded as an official faction.

How did the WWE Universe react to Asuka and Dana Brooke's interaction on social media?

In response to Dana Brooke and Asuka's interaction on Twitter, the WWE Universe mostly praised both women. Some even wish to see the two form a tag team and believe that they will capture the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Here are a few interesting responses on Twitter:

In the aftermath of the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Brooke picked up one of the biggest wins of her WWE career so far.

The 24/7 Champion added further misery to Becky Lynch's current losing run in WWE. At Hell in a Cell, Big Time Becks was unable to capture the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match, which also involved Asuka.

Since her big victory, an elated Brooke has taken to social media to share multiple heartfelt messages. She even claimed that this past Monday night was one of the "best nights" of her career.

Brooke wrote on Twitter:

"One of the best nights of my career! Showing the WWE UNIVERSE what I always knew I was capable of!! DANA DOES IT 24/7!!"

It now remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Brooke moving forward. However, the feud between Asuka and Lynch is expected to continue, so fans can potentially look forward to seeing how their rivalry continues to progress.

