6-time champion takes a shot at Nikkita Lyons and another WWE star ahead of main roster debut

Bayley has taken a shot at Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark ahead of their main roster call-up.

The two NXT stars will compete in the tournament to be crowned as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The titles were vacated by Naomi and Sasha Banks after they reportedly walked out during an episode of RAW. WWE is finally set to crown a new set of champions.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley responded to Lyons and Stark's backstage promo from this week's NXT and took a dig at the two.

"IDIOTS," Bayley tweeted.

Bayley's stablemates Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are also competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. This past Monday night on RAW, the duo defeated Dana Brooke & Tamina to secure their spot in the next round of the tournament.

The WWE Universe's response to Bayley's tweet to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

In response to Bayley's tweet, the WWE Universe had mixed reactions.

Fans suggested that The Role Model was "jealous" as she couldn't recruit Nikkita Lyons or Zoey Stark into her newly created faction.

Whereas, others simply claimed that the duo of Lyons and Stark isn't going to get their hands on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Some fans simply praised Bayley for her tweet.

Stark is currently in a feud with Mandy Rose and is set to challenge the latter for the NXT Women's Championship at the Heat Wave show on August 16th.

Interestingly enough, Stark is no stranger to Bayley's current stablemate Iyo Sky. The duo previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships after dethroning The Way at The Great American Bash.

Bayley and her faction will compete at Clash at the Castle in a six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair.

