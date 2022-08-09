Bayley's faction members gets first victory as a team on WWE RAW

Former NXT Superstars Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky advanced to the WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This year's SummerSlam saw Bayley return after a long absence due to her injury. Alongside her were previously released superstar Dakota Kai and former NXT Women's Champion Iyo Sky (f.k.a. Io Shirai.) The trio has since wreaked havoc after they attacked an already injured Becky Lynch last week and plan to continue cementing themselves in the division.

On the August 8 episode of the red brand, Kai and Sky teamed up to take on Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka for the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

The match started with Dakota Kai and Dana Brooke, with the 24/7 Champion mainly getting the upper hand. After Tamina was tagged in, Kai's momentum didn't change as she was dominated by their opponent.

After a commercial break, the momentum changed in favor of Dakota and Iyo. The duo continued to dominate, especially after the former NXT Women's Champion was tagged in.

Towards the end of the match, all competing members from both groups were inside the ring. Tamina got a near fall after delivering a Samoan Drop to Sky but was broken up by Kai. Still, Bayley's team managed to overpower their opponents and advance to the next round of the tournament.

It looks like Bayley's new faction is starting off dominantly on the main roster. It remains to be seen whether they can make it to the finals and capture the vacant women's tag team titles.

Edited by Debottam Saha