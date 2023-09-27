6-time champion welcomes Jade Cargill to WWE; takes a shot at Charlotte Flair

Multi-time champion Bayley commented on WWE signing Jade Cargill, by welcoming her to the company, and insulting Charlotte Flair at the same time.

The Role Model is one of the best female wrestlers in the entire industry right now, and she's someone that many fans would love to see share a ring with the former TBS Champion. The Damage CTRL member is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair on SmackDown this week in a singles match.

In a recent Twitter post, Bayley introduced herself to Jade Cargill as the Tree of Life in WWE. She welcomed her to the company, and told her to watch her beat Charlotte Flair on the blue brand, who she referred to as an idiot.

Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome………#rolemodel #learningtree," she wrote.

Jade Cargill listed a few names she would like to face in WWE

Now that the former TBS Champion is finally in WWE, fans will get to see her face some of the best women wrestlers in the world.

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, she mentioned Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair among the superstars she would love to face.

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over, and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it," said Cargill.

Jade Cargill is yet to make her televised WWE debut. It'll be interesting to see whether she ends up on RAW, SmackDown or NXT.

