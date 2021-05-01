6-time tag team champion takes a hilarious jibe at Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has plenty of things going for him right now. He is a top star on WWE SmackDown, he has a beautiful wife, a beautiful child and his "suit game" is always on point.

If there's one thing the WWE Universe can count on when they tune in on Friday nights, it's Seth Rollins and his suits.

However, a former six-time tag team champion does not think much of The Messiah's "drip". RAW star John Morrison took a shot at Rollins via Twitter, referring to the former WWE Champion's suit on this week's SmackDown as "dry".

Morrison took a hilarious jibe at Rollins, suggesting that if his "drip" was any drier then fellow WWE Superstar Riddle would try to smoke it.

🤣🤣🤣 if @WWERollins drip were any drier @SuperKingofBros would try to smoke it https://t.co/8c3HLOUaPd — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) May 1, 2021

This take on Seth Rollins' choice of suit is very interesting, especially considering the amount of praise he has received for his fashion choices off late.

Surely the former WWE Champion will have something to say about John Morrison's criticism. Perhaps this will lead to a future confrontation between both these superstars. That will definitely be a spectacle to behold.

Seth Rollins is focused on his match with Cesaro next week

Seth Rollins is itching to get his hands on the Swiss Cyborg, Cesaro

Before he can confront John Morrison, Seth Rollins will have to pay attention to next week's episode of SmackDown. Rollins issued a challenge to The Swiss Cyborg, one which was gladly accepted.

The two superstars will step into the ring to face each other one more time on next week's special "throwback" episode of SmackDown. The Messiah will be looking to exact revenge on Cesaro, who humiliated him at WrestleMania 37.

This match looks to be WWE's way of hyping up Cesaro even more. After tonight's main event, it is all but certain that The Swiss Superman will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Why not score a victory over Rollins along the way?

Seth Rollins will look to move on after next week's match. Who do you think should be next in a storyline with Rollins? Let us know in the comments section.