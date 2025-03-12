6-time women's champion was replaced by WWE because of The Undertaker, claims former star

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be headlined by none other than Triple H. During the ceremony, WWE legends Lex Luger and Michelle McCool are also set to be inducted into the prestigious club. ECW legend Francine recently talked about five-time Women's Champion and one-time Divas Champion Mickie James getting replaced as a coach on WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats) by future Hall of Famer Michelle McCool on her ECWDivaFrancine! podcast.

Ad

Francine is best known for her time in ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) as Stevie Richards' manager. The 53-year-old was signed to the Stamford-based company from 2005 to 2006. She also made an appearance on NXT 2300 last November. The veteran talked about The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, replacing Mickie James as a coach in the second season of WWE LFG. No confirmation regarding the reason for Mickie's replacement has been made yet.

Francine said that James was more qualified for the role, claiming that the company might have opted to replace her with McCool because of The Deadman.

Ad

Trending

"People are saying that they like Michelle McCool, but, you know, Mickie James is more qualified for the role. The only reason why they would consider Michelle is because of The Undertaker being her husband; that kind of thing," Francine said. [3:52-4:04]

Check out the full episode here:

Ad

The Undertaker on former WWE Champion John Cena wrestling after 2025

John Cena's Farewell Tour began earlier this year. The 16-time World Champion shockingly turned heel for the first time in over 20 years at the Elimination Chamber PLE, attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning with The Rock after his massive victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

On the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on Cena's Retirement Tour, stating that it gave a chance to fans to witness the former world champion in action for one last time. The veteran added that he doesn't see Cena coming back after December 2025.

Ad

"Get your flowers, but more so even for the fans to get that one last opportunity to see because I don't think, once [John] Cena does leave, I don't see Cena back," The Undertaker said. (From 36:15 to 36:29)

John Cena will now face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Title. Fans are eager to see more of this new version of Corporate Cena along with his new ally, The Rock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback