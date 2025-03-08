Fans come out in support of Mickie James after reportedly being replaced by major WWE name

WWE is heading towards Las Vegas for WrestleMania. Recently, fans surprisingly came out in support of Mickie James, who became the talk of the town after LFG got renewed for a second season.

Last month, LFG, Legends, and Future Greats made its debut, where four legends coached a number of rookies on the show. The goal was to make new superstars in the Stamford-based promotion, and a few names stood out in the first season.

However, fans were disappointed when they found out that multi-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James would reportedly be replaced in the show's second season by Michelle McCool. The change shocked many as James established herself as one of the best coaches on the show.

Later, fans came out in support as they wholeheartedly believed that Mickie James should not be removed from the show in exchange for Michelle McCool. Moreover, some fans even blamed WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker for getting his wife on the show instead of James.

Fans support Mickie James! [Image credits: X]

Was WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker behind Mickie James getting replaced on LFG?

Earlier this year, The Undertaker debuted on LFG, Legends, and Future Greats, as a coach for a bunch of rookies in the Stamford-based promotion. The show was co-produced by A&E, and they recently made a questionable decision heading into its second season.

According to a report, Mickie James will be replaced by Michelle McCool as one of the coaches on the show. While many came in support of James and wanted her to be a part of the show, some blamed The Undertaker for the change and for getting his wife on the show.

According to Fightful Select, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made no calls on replacing Mickie James with Michelle McCool. The report stated that A&E wanted to work with The Deadman, and the veteran was open to doing so if his wife was also a part of it.

While The Phenom didn't ask or demand a change, the producers thought it would be a good idea to bring McCool and keep The Deadman on the show at the same time. It'll be interesting to see how the show's second season pans out with Michelle as the head coach instead of Mickie James.

