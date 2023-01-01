6-time women's champion seemingly confirms exit from WWE under Triple H’s regime

Triple H has added several big stars to the roster since taking over WWE's creative duties. However, one name might have confirmed their exit from the company.

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE programming since May 2022. She walked out of the company due to creative differences. Her tag team partner Naomi accompanied The Boss, despite the two being the Women's Tag Team Champions at that point in time.

The Mandalorian star has been spotted at several non-wrestling events since her walkout. She was recently seen in Mexico training on her Lucha libre skills inside the ring. This fueled speculation that she might make a comeback to wrestling soon.

It was later rumored that Sasha Banks would appear at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023. Sasha Banks sent out a cryptic tweet just after the new year, seemingly confirming her exit from the Stamford-based company.

"When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting," Sasha Banks tweeted.

Meanwhile, World Wrestling Entertainment's rival promotion AEW has announced a high-profile tag team match for the January 11, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite. Saraya will team up with a mystery partner to take on Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. Sasha Banks is heavily rumored to be The Glampire's mystery partner.

Kurt Angle feels Triple H should sign Zack Sabre Jr. to WWE

Zack Sabre Jr. is among the best technical wrestlers in the world right now. Kurt Angle recently expressed his surprise at Triple H not signing him for his company.

The Olympian feels the Stamford-based company should have picked Sabre Jr. up in milliseconds.

"I am really surprised that he is not in the WWE right now," Angle said. "I don't know where he is right now, but I really believe that if he would've been exposed to WWE, I believe they would've picked him up in a millisecond. I'm not sure why they haven't yet. I know he's pretty well known now, especially the indie circuit and other wrestling promotions. So, I'm not sure why WWE hasn't picked him up yet." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Game recently signed Dragon Lee from Mexican promotion AAA to add to the signings of Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, and Hit Row. Zack Sabre Jr. would be an incredible addition to the roster.

