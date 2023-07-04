6-time World Champion comments on a potential WWE return 

Over the years, many former WWE superstars have made their return to the company, whether it be in the ring or backstage, one name who has been asked if he'd like to come back is Kevin Nash.

The two-time Hall of Famer made his name in both World Wrestling Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling. During his career, he became very close with the company's current head of creative, Triple H.

Speaking on the recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash spoke about reuniting with The Game in a backstage role.

"I don’t want to work. I’m 64 years old. I need to take my wife to finish seeing Germany. We need to get back to Italy. I’ve got to quit being a sh*t husband and take my wife to go see places that she wants to see. I would last two weeks and then I would get fired because I would go, ‘Ah, fu** that. That’s bullsh*t." (H/T Wrestling News)

Many of Triple H's close friends now work in high-ranking positions in the company, with Road Dogg working as the Senior Vice President of Live Events and Shawn Michaels as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Kevin Nash plans to complain to WWE's new owners

Following WrestleMania 39 this past April, it was announced that the company would be taken over by the Endeavor media group.

During this change, many company legend's royalties have decreased under the new regime's policies. During a previous edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash said that he will complain to Endeavor's owners if he is paid less than what he is owed.

"It [July 1 payment] should be 150 percent of what I normally get," Nash said. "But if it's not, then I guess (…) Who's the guy that bought this company? What's the guy's name that bought WWE? Ari, right? So, I guess I'll be putting a piece of paper in Ari's hand." [2:01:28 – 2:02:06] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Following Endeavor's purchase of WWE, Vince McMahon returned to influence the company's storylines despite the fact that his son-in-law Triple H has thrived as the new Head of Creative.

