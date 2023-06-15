Legend plans to complain next month if WWE cuts his pay again

Legendary superstars usually receive quarterly royalty checks from WWE thanks to licensing deals and merchandise sales. However, according to Kevin Nash, it appears that Endeavor's recent purchase of the company from Vince McMahon might have caused issues with payments.

Although Nash last wrestled full-time more than a decade ago, he remains popular with modern-day fans. The two-time Hall of Famer's classic New World Order (nWo) shirt is one of the most recognizable in wrestling history. WWE also occasionally produces new merchandise for the 63-year-old.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash revealed that "several large stars" have had their royalties "basically cut in half" since Endeavor's takeover. If his next payment on July 1 does not go back to normal, he plans to address the situation with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel:

"It [July 1 payment] should be 150 percent of what I normally get," Nash said. "But if it's not, then I guess (…) Who's the guy that bought this company? What's the guy's name that bought WWE? Ari, right? So, I guess I'll be putting a piece of paper in Ari's hand." [2:01:28 – 2:02:06]

Nash added that the payment issue has affected "all three of us," referring to two other unnamed legends whose royalties have also decreased.

What happened when Kevin Nash last complained to WWE?

The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion previously mentioned the royalties problem to WWE's finance department. After expressing his concerns, someone informed the wrestling legend that he would soon receive a new figure.

Although Nash appreciates fans buying his merchandise, he also wants to be paid fairly when his likeness is used:

"I don't care if I'm getting seven percent of the Heinz Ketchup packages that you sell to the ballparks. I want the f***ing royalties on what you're selling to f***ing Walgreens and Walmarts and everywhere else in the big 16-ounce Heinz bottle. I want the bucks!" [2:02:57 – 2:03:18]

Nash also gave his take on how AEW has mishandled CM Punk's return to the ring.

