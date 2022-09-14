6-Time world champion discloses the truth about Goldberg's legendary undefeated streak in WCW

Multi-time world champion Kevin Nash recently commented on Goldberg's historic undefeated streak in WCW.

Goldberg made his WCW debut in September 1997 on Nitro, quickly beating Hugh Morrus in under three minutes. He became a phenomenon and WCW's biggest ever homegrown star. His undefeated streak ended up at 173-0.

Over the years, several people, including Chis Jericho, have said that the 173-0 record is just padded on for effect. This was recently re-confirmed by Kevin Nash. Incidentally, Nash was also the one who ended Goldberg's winning streak, pinning Goldberg after Scott Hall had shocked him with a taser.

Speaking on his podcast, Kliq This, six-time world champion Kevin Nash was asked if the Hall of Famer's 173-0 undefeated streak was inflated. Big Daddy Cool confirmed that it was.

Nash said that it was impossible for Goldberg to rack up that many wins in the time period that he did it in because WCW stars did not work that many dates.

"I don't know what the number is but there was... I mean, it was definitely padded because we didn't work that many dates," Nash said. [1:15:26 - 1:16:20]

WCW legend Kevin Nash opens up about Dr. Nash in TNA

Nash joined TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) in November 2004. He remained with the promotion for several years. During his stint with the company, he played the role of a backstage therapist as Dr. Nash for Kurt and Karen Angle, who were having marriage issues.

During the podcast, Nash opened up about the comedic gimmick. He stated that he came up with the gimmick.

"I'm sure I came up with all that ****ing nonsense. They kind of just let me be crazy there for a while. I had fun there, you know, I knew the business and I really didn't have to argue about cash. I got paid well. I would work five days a month for them." [1:23:57 - 1:24:39]

Big Daddy Cool was also asked about how he got along with former TNA President Dixie Carter. Nash replied that he considers Carter a friend and got on well.

Kevin Nash left IMPACT in 2011. He returned to WWE the same year and had brief feuds with Triple H and CM Punk. Big Daddy Cool was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 and 2020.

