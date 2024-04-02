6-time World Champion should return to WWE now, says Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for arguably the biggest WrestleMania in WWE history on April 6-7. He recently spoke about wanting to see a multi-time World Champion return to the promotion.

Dave Bautista (aka Batista) left the world of professional wrestling for a career in Hollywood in 2010. However, the former six-time World Champion's love for the business led to his return to WWE in 2014 and 2018. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he locked horns with Triple H, competing in the final match of his career.

After formally retiring from in-ring competition, Batista hasn't returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. During a conversation with ESPN, Cody Rhodes reflected on 'The Yes Movement' that transpired a decade ago. The American Nightmare also said he would like to see The Animal return to WWE now.

"Bryan [Danielson] is one of the most fun examples ever of a real, organic groundswell," Rhodes said. I wish Batista would come back now because I felt so bad. Like, you're booing Batista. This is Drax [from Guardians of the Galaxy], right? He's such a lovable and wonderful character."

The American Nightmare further mentioned that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania would have significantly benefitted the company.

"Maybe the stories are similar," Rhodes said. "[The] Rock and Roman [Reigns] would've been amazing at WrestleMania 39. My gosh. But [The Rock] didn't come back, and we started something else." [H/T - ESPN]

The American Nightmare & The Visionary are ready to go head-to-head against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns & The Rock at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes could lose at WrestleMania XL, says ex-WWE writer

Cody Rhodes' war against The Bloodline has been the biggest story heading into the Philadelphia show. The villainous stable has often gotten the upper hand on The American Nightmare and The Visionary after The Rock's inclusion.

Fans and critics worldwide have their eyes on the story and picked sides heading into The Show of Shows. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two of 'Mania.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said WWE might be setting The American Nightmare up for failure at The Grandest Stage of Them All due to his past work outside the promotion. He also discussed Rhodes firing shots at Triple H in AEW by smashing a replica throne with a sledgehammer.

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can fulfill his destiny on April 7. Regardless, he has a tall task ahead of him.

