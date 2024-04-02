WWE setting up Cody Rhodes for dramatic failure at WrestleMania, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the company may be playing games with Cody Rhodes again.

This week's episode of RAW emanated from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The Rock and Roman Reigns were on the show and lit up the opening segment with fiery promos. The Tribal Chief even guaranteed his win at WrestleMania and proclaimed that he would retire if he lost to Cody.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that there was a chance that WWE would be petty and cheat Cody Rhodes out of a victory again. He pointed out that back in the day, The American Nightmare left WWE, started another promotion, and even took shots at Triple H by breaking a throne with a sledgehammer in AEW.

The wrestling veteran felt there was an off chance that WWE might rob him of his WrestleMania moment again.

Again, man, I'm telling you this all goes back to WWE games. You just don't know if Cody is being set up. This is a guy that left the WWE to go start the AEW. He did the Triple H with the sledgehammer in the throne and all that stuff. You just don't know with them, bro, you just don't know." [From 11:30 onwards]

Roman Reigns' promo this week has raised serious doubts about whether Cody Rhodes will finish his story this year. Given the way The Bloodline has been pounding Cody for the last couple of weeks, it seems highly unlikely.

