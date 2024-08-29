6-time world champion teases return to WWE SmackDown  after 3 years

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Aug 29, 2024 19:38 GMT
Will a WWE legend return to play a role on WWE SmackDown (Image credit: WWE.com)
Will a WWE legend return to play a role on WWE SmackDown (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE legend recently teased returning to the Stamford-based company. The 44-year-old addressed the possibility of assuming a new position on SmackDown.

The former superstar in question is Mickie James. The six-time Women's Champion was released from the Stamford-based company in 2021. Meanwhile, he husband, Nick Aldis, joined the promotion last year to become SmackDown's General Manager. In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Hardcore Country addressed potentially returning to WWE to unite with her spouse.

While James teased making a comeback, she suggested she could become her husband's assistant on SmackDown. Meanwhile, she praised his work as General Manager, stating that she is proud of him:

"[When is Mickie James coming in?] Oh, I don't know. I'm so proud of him. He's doing so great. [That would be cool (James returning)] It would be. I could be his assistant maybe. [Sexytary?] Sexytary, that's my new name. [And then take over the title, obviously.] Yeah, cuz I'm the secretary, so I can just write it in, schedule it. There's always an opportunity there.] Well, you never know. You never know. No, I'm so proud of him. He's doing great. I think he's killing it," she said. [21:45 - 22:09]

Mickie James recalled getting in trouble in WWE for non-PG moment

During her first stint in WWE, Mickie James battled Trish Stratus for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 22. The match witnessed a controversial spot in which the 44-year-old grabbed the Hall of Famer's crotch before licking her hand and making a "V" gesture.

In her interview with Ring The Belle, James revealed that the spot was unapproved by her agent. Hence, she received a negative reaction when she returned backstage after the match, unlike what she expected:

"Honestly thought I was gonna come back and be like, I was gonna get high-fived, a raise maybe, you know. It was not. That was not the reaction I got. And I felt horrible. Like, after this super huge high moment, I came and I was like just felt so defeated. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I didn't read the room right on that one at all,'" she said.

James also addressed why her teased on-screen romantic storyline with John Cena did not work. She claimed they had no on-screen chemistry despite being romantically involved in real life at the time.

