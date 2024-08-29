Major current WWE star's wife makes surprising reveal about her real-life romance with John Cena

John Cena has dated a few of his female WWE colleagues during his career. One of these ladies recently claimed she and the 16-time World Champion had no on-screen chemistry despite their real-life romance.

The person in question is none other than Mickie James. She is the wife of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The former Divas Champion and The Franchise Player were romantically involved between 2007 and 2008. Although the couple teased an on-screen romance on WWE TV, the storyline went nowhere and was later dropped.

During a recent appearance on Ring The Belle, the former Women's Champion disclosed that she had no idea about the possible direction of the angle.

The 44-year-old legend added that since she and Cena were "talking" at the time, the company decided to try to turn their real-life romance into a storyline. However, James claimed she and The Doctor of Thuganomics had no on-camera chemistry.

"[Where was that supposed to go?] I don't really know. I don't really know where that was supposed to go or where it wasn't supposed to go. But, I think, obviously, like we were talking or whatever at the time anyway so, I feel like it was one of those things. I mean, that was a well-known thing, right?'' she said.

James added:

''That was one of those things of like, 'Hey, we'll try this on air. I don't know that we actually had any on-camera chemistry. You know, when I watched back, I go like, 'Emm...' [You don't feel it?] I didn't, yeah. It felt uncomfortable. It felt like it came off; I don't know that it came off on camera as natural." [3:32-4:06]

Mickie James opens up about her husband's current WWE stint

Mickie James had two stints in WWE. Her latest stint ended in 2021 after she was released from her contract. Meanwhile, the former Women's Champion's husband, Nick Aldis, joined the Stamford-based company in 2023. He is currently the General Manager of SmackDown.

In an interview with GabbyAF last year, James opened up about her husband's ongoing stint in the Stamford-based promotion, claiming that his current role was ''perfect.''

"I think that for a long time; we both kind of accepted, 'Okay, well, maybe WWE isn't in the cards for him. And it s**ked because it was always his dream. Triple H is his all-time favorite wrestler. It was sad because how do you, as his wife, and I've had the opportunity to go there, how do I understand and show compassion? You have so many friends who try to make it [to WWE], but it's different when it's your husband. For him to finally get his opportunity to go there, and sure, it's not a wrestling role, but I feel like this role is even more perfect," she said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

With Aldis on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if Mickie James returns to the promotion in the coming months.

Please credit Ring The Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

