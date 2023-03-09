"Serves her well" - When current WWE star accused fiancée of cheating on him with John Cena

Mickie James has dated a few wrestlers over the past two decades. In the mid-2000s, the former WWE Women's Champion got engaged to Kenny Dykstra. However, the couple later broke up.

In 2012, Dykstra took to Twitter to accuse his ex-fiancée of cheating on him with John Cena. He claimed that he discovered their love affair when he found her searching online about her relationship with the Leader of the Cenation.

"She was googling Mickie James and John Cena dating. I asked why, she broke down crying. Then I heard more from others. She was checking to see if it was on the net yet. (...) He was messing with MJ so I got moved to Smackdown so they could further mess. I jobbed, got fired. When MJ got crazy because he wouldn't date her, she then got fired. Weird biz huh? She got title, on TV show while with him. Serves her well though. (...) When they were together she got the title, TV roles. When he dumped her she became Piggy James, then fired," he wrote.

About five years later, James responded to her ex-fiancé's claims during an interview with Lilian Garcia. The WWE legend stated that a lot of what Dykstra said was untrue.

"As far as that whole thing with Ken it was a shame that he went out and said the things that he did and did that, because I feel that a lot of it was a lie and it was mostly just kind of to help his book sales or whatever the case may be. But you know, it is what it is and you know, I'm a grown up," she said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Cena is currently a Hollywood star and part-time WWE wrestler. Meanwhile, Dykstra is now a WWE producer and coach at the Performance Center.

Melina Is The Queen 👑 @SimplyMelinaFan I can't be only one who wondered where this Mickie James and John Cena storyline was going? Clearly Mickie and John would become a onscreen couple and to me later Mickie betrays John and turn heel similar to when Trish Stratus betray Chris Jericho for Christian and turned heel. I can't be only one who wondered where this Mickie James and John Cena storyline was going? Clearly Mickie and John would become a onscreen couple and to me later Mickie betrays John and turn heel similar to when Trish Stratus betray Chris Jericho for Christian and turned heel. https://t.co/BAcTvQRkwp

A former WWE star previously confessed to having an affair with John Cena. Check out her comments here.

Mickie James addressed her relationship with John Cena upon her WWE return in 2017

In January 2017, Mickie James returned to WWE, nearly seven years after previously getting released. At the time, she was married to former IMPACT Wrestling Nick Aldis. Meanwhile, John Cena was dating fellow WWE star Nikki Bella.

In her interview with Lilian Garcia that same month, James addressed her relationship with Cena and the possibility of working with his then-girlfriend Nikki Bella.

"We're all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is. We've all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals…I would hope that, and I'm pretty sure that it's going to be pretty awesome, because I'm sure that I'm going to have to work with Nikki in the ring and I know that we could do some really amazing stuff," she said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

The company released James from her contract again in 2021. She is now an active competitor in IMPACT Wrestling. The 43-year-old is currently the Impact Knockouts World Champion.

John Cena is currently married to Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. Check out five things you may not know about their relationship here.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes