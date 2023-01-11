"I was married" - When former WWE star confessed to having an affair with John Cena

In 2000, John Cena signed a contract with WWE and reported to the company's developmental promotion at the time, OVW. While training there, he met Victoria. Although the former Women's Champion was then married to Lee Varon, she had a brief romance with the Leader of the Cenation.

In an old interview, Kenny Dykstra said that Victoria was Cena's "road girlfriend" while she was married to another man. Speaking to F4WOnline, the two-time Women's Champion addressed his comments.

Although she confirmed her romantic affair with Cena, she denied being his "road girlfriend." The 51-year-old also explained that she and her husband were separated at the time, although they were still officially married.

"Anyone who I traveled with knows that. Because you learn intimate details about each other whether you want to or not. We [she and her husband] have separated a few times. One of those times that we were separated, I dated John Cena for about a month. It was not in 2006 or 2007. It was in 2002. It was when we were both in Louisville. I was married but separated. John Cena was single. I was never his 'road girlfriend'. I know that when we were separated, my husband also dated a couple girls. That's what happens when you are separated," she said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsPlus]

After her affair with John Cena, Victoria and her husband reconciled. They were married for about 21 years before getting divorced in 2015. The former Women's Champion is currently in another relationship with a man named David Lubic.

Will Victoria return to WWE?

Victoria spent about nine years in WWE, where she was one of the top female superstars. However, she requested her release and left in 2009. The 51-year-old then had successful runs in IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) and on the independent circuit before retiring from in-ring competition in 2019.

In January 2021, Victoria returned to WWE for a one-off appearance to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble. In an interview with Alyx's World last August, she addressed the possibility of returning to in-ring action.

"It [a wrestling return] has to be presented to me with a storyline. Like, which opponent am I going to be facing? There's a lot to consider, like how much time do I have to get ready, because that would be make or break for me. 'We want you to come back in a week.' The fans are going to crap on me. I can't get ready in a week for a match. Not with the caliber of girls they have now. I would need some time to prepare," she said [H/T: WrestlingInc]

