"It was so insane" - When former WWE Women's Champion revealed the truth about dating John Cena

In 2000, John Cena signed his first contract with WWE. Over the next 18 years, the Leader of the Cenation dated a few of his co-workers, including Victoria, Mickie James, and Nikki Bella. However, rumors suggested that the 16-time world champion entered a new relationship with fellow superstar Carmella after his romance with Bella ended in 2018.

In an interview with The Bellas Podcast in 2019, the former SmackDown Women's Champion addressed these rumors, disclosing that they were untrue.

"Oh my God. That is the most insane rumor because at the time that was when I broke up with my ex. And because John [Cena] lives in Tampa, I lived in Tampa. Apparently he was seen out at a bar or something, so people just assumed, 'Oh Carmella lives in Tampa. She must have been at that same bar.' It was so insane. I don't know how you did it for so long. Where do they come up with this sh*t?" Carmella said. [H/T: Express.co.uk]

While some fans thought Cena was dating Carmella, he was in a relationship with Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple started dating in early 2019. About a year later, they tied the knot.

Carmella is currently married to WWE commentator Corey Graves

During her early years in the Stamford-based company, Carmella dated former superstar Big Cass (aka W. Morrissey). However, the couple split in 2018.

About a year later, the former SmackDown Women's Champion started dating WWE color commentator Corey Graves, who was going through divorce procedures from his first wife, bodybuilder and fitness trainer Amy Schneider.

In October 2021, Carmella and Graves announced their engagement. The couple tied the knot last April. Several superstars attended their wedding ceremony, including Bayley, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Baron Corbin.

