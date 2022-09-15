6 WWE Superstars who married their co-workers' ex-partners

Several WWE Superstars have dated multiple co-workers over the past few years. John Cena, for example, has had romantic relationships with Victoria, Mickie James, and Nikki Bella. WWE Hall of Famer Lita also dated Matt Hardy, Edge, and CM Punk.

Meanwhile, a few performers have married the ex-partners of their colleagues. Some of these couples are even currently working together in the Stamford-based company.

Here are six WWE Superstars who married their co-workers' ex-partners.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett married Kurt Angle's ex-wife, Karen

Jeff Jarrett has been married twice. He tied the knot with his first wife, Jill Gregory, in 1992. However, his spouse passed away fifteen years later. In 2010, Jarrett married again. His second wife was his former co-worker Kurt Angle's ex-wife, Karen.

Angle and Karen were married for a decade between 1998 and 2008. Shortly after Karen filed for divorce, reports suggested she was in a romantic relationship with Jarrett. At the time, Angle and Jarrett were co-workers at IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA).

After the Olympic Gold Medalist and Karen finalized their divorce, she and Jarrett made their relationship public. The 55-year-old then tied the knot with Angle's ex-wife in 2010. A few months later, IMPACT Wrestling turned the real-life drama into a storyline in which Angle and Jarrett feuded.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet last year, Jarrett spoke about his current relationship with his wife's ex-husband.

"In my world, that’s family. It's personal. It goes without saying, in 2010, I spent more time in the ring with him, he has spent Halloweens here at my house. He has five kids, that's hard to imagine. I've got three biological, he's got five biological. It’s family. Obviously, we all have our ups and downs, our ins and outs. But heck, I have that with my buddy at the gym who is always late and it aggravates the hell out of me. So it is what it is," he said.

In 2019, Angle and Jarrett worked together in WWE as backstage producers. However, the company released the Olympic Gold Medalist from his contract in April 2020. About nine months later, Jarrett also left the promotion.

#5. Corey Graves

Corey Graves married W. Morrissey's ex-girlfriend, Carmella

In 2009, Corey Graves married bodybuilder and fitness trainer Amy Schneider. The couple remained together for more than a decade, during which time they had three children. However, Graves started dating Carmella as he and his wife went through their divorce procedures in 2019.

Before getting into a relationship with the current color commentator, Carmella dated W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass). Graves and Morrissey were co-workers in WWE between 2011 and 2018 when the company released Carmella's ex-boyfriend from his contract.

While Graves and Morrissey competed against each other a few times in NXT, they were a tag team while training in FCW. They once even challenged C.J. Parker and Donny Marlow for the FCW Florida Tag Team Titles in 2011.

Carmella broke up with Morrissey about a year before she started her relationship with his former tag team partner. She and Graves then dated for nearly three years before tying the knot last April.

#4. Becky Lynch

In 2015, Seth Rollins had a love affair with former NXT star Zahra Schreiber. However, the couple broke up about a year later. About three years afterwards, The Architect started dating another WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch.

Lynch and Schreiber were co-workers between 2014 and 2015. However, they never shared the ring despite both being on the NXT roster at the time.

Lynch and Rollins dated for a few months before announcing their engagement in August 2019. About 16 months later, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Roux. Big Time Becks then married Zahra Schreiber's ex-boyfriend in June 2021.

Rollins and his wife are currently on the Monday Night RAW roster. However, Lynch is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury.

#3. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon married Chyna's ex-boyfriend

In the late 1990s, Stephanie McMahon started working on-screen in WWE. During a storyline with Triple H, she and The Game developed feelings for each other. They then started dating in 2000.

At the time, Triple H was still in a romantic relationship with his and McMahon's co-worker, Chyna. While The Ninth Wonder of the World accused The Game of cheating on her with The Billion Dollar Princess, he denied the accusation in an interview with Howard Stern.

"There's a misconception of the way that things ended with us, but it was our relationship had gone downhill. There's a period of time where we were seperated and things happened in between and then you kind of partway get back together and it really wasn't a full-blown relationship at that time. [Technically I wasn't cheating] yeah, I don't see things the same way she does," he said. (11:04)

Nearly three years after he and Chyna officially parted ways, Triple H and McMahon tied the knot in October 2003. The couple now have three daughters together.

#2 & #1. WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Beth Phoenix

Before they became a couple, Edge and Beth Phoenix dated a few other wrestlers. The Rated-R Superstar had a love affair with Lita in the mid-2000s. Meanwhile, Phoenix was married to independent wrestler Joey Knight, who made a few appearances in WWE. She also dated CM Punk.

While Phoenix never faced Lita during their time in the company, Edge shared the ring with The Glamazon's ex-boyfriend, CM Punk, several times. Their most famous bout came in 2008 when The Best in the World defeated The Rated-R Superstar in a World Heavyweight Championship match on Monday Night RAW to capture the title.

Lita's ex-boyfriend and Punk's ex-girlfriend tied the knot in 2016 after dating for a few years. The couple now have two daughters together.

While Phoenix is currently retired from in-ring competition, Edge is now an active competitor on Monday Night RAW.

