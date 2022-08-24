"I have to get ready" - WWE legend Victoria on a possible return to the ring

Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria refused to rule out an in-ring return during a recent interview.

Real name Lisa Marie Varon, Victoria was one of the most recognizable faces in women's professional wrestling during the 2000s. She had lengthy runs in both WWE and TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling and would reign as the Women's and Knockouts Champion, respectively.

Speaking on a recent edition of Alyx's World, she stated that, while she wasn't opposed to coming back, it would need to be on her terms.

The former superstar also noted that it would depend on the opponent and storyline and that she would also need preparation time.

“It [a wrestling return] has to be presented to me with a storyline. Like, which opponent am I going to be facing? There’s a lot to consider, like how much time do I have to get ready, because that would be make or break for me. ‘We want you to come back in a week.’ The fans are going to crap on me. I can’t get ready in a week for a match. Not with the caliber of girls they have now. I would need some time to prepare," she said [H/T WrestlingInc]

When did Victoria last compete in WWE?

The wrestling legend last stepped in the ring at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, marking her first appearance for the company in almost 12 years.

At the show, Victoria competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the match at number ten and was eliminated by The Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler. She was the fifth person to be thrown over the top rope.

Prior to this, she was defeated in an independent event called Warrior Wrestling 4, losing to current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the PROGRESS Women's Title. This was her last singles match to date.

