Former Spirit Squad member confesses to having crush on 2-time WWE Women's Champion

Former Spirit Squad member Mike Mondo (aka Mikey) recently disclosed that he was always attracted to former WWE Women's Champion Victoria.

The former Diva joined the Stamford-based company in 2000. She spent about nine years there, during which time she won the Women's Championship twice before leaving in 2009. Meanwhile, Mondo signed with WWE in 2005 and spent nearly three years there before being released in June 2008.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Mondo revealed that he was attracted to his former co-worker, Victoria.

"Oh man, I mean I've always been a big fan of Victoria, you know. Yeah, she's always, yeah, she always did it for Mikey Mondo. I've always been very attracted to her. Very beautiful lady and she's like cool, you know what I mean? She's like one of the boys, like she's like, I don't know, she's just has a great personality, you know. And she can wrestle. She can work. You know, she's an all-around straight A in my opinion," he said. [1:21:17 - 1:21:47]

Mike Mundo and Rene Dupree discussed former WWE star Brooke Adams' attitude

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Mike Mundo and Rene Dupree answered a fan's question about the attitude of former WWE superstar Brooke Adams.

Mundo stated that he had never met Adams. Nevertheless, he believed she was "hot." Meanwhile, Dupree agreed with his guest about the former superstar being attractive. However, he disclosed that she did not have the best attitude.

"I'll just say it like this. She was like a 10/10 super hot but she knew it. I'm just gonna leave it like that. She was hot. Still is," Dupree said. [26:51 - 27:04]

