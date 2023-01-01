"We got a little too drunk" – Former male WWE star allegedly wanted to perform sexual act on Rene Dupree

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently recalled when Viscera wanted to perform a sexual act on him after getting drunk in Tokyo.

Viscera had three runs in the Stamford-based company. His first run lasted for about three years, between 1993 and 1996, and saw him win the 1995 King of the Ring tournament, becoming tag team champion alongside Mo. In 1998, Viscera returned to the company. He spent another two years in the company during which he won the Hardcore title before leaving again in 2000. The former superstar kicked off his third run in 2004. Nevertheless, he was later released from his contract in 2008.

Following his departure from WWE for the third time, Viscera wrestled in Japan. During an episode of his Café De René podcast, Rene Dupree recalled a story about Viscera.

"There's a story on here when I'm in Tokyo. We got a little too drunk and he wanted to, anyway, teabag me [laughs]," he said. [40:10 - 40:18]

Rene Dupree recently opened up on his real-life heat with Triple H. Check out his comments here.

Rene Dupree faced Viscera in a one-on-one match in WWE

During their time in the Stamford-based company, Rene Dupree and Viscera crossed paths only once. The two former superstars had a single one-on-one match in August 2005 on Sunday Night Heat. The bout ended in a victory for Viscera via disqualification.

The two wrestlers later worked together as a tag team in Japan. They competed in a few matches at AJPW events. Dupree is still active on the independent circuit. He last wrestled in July 2022 at NOAH Destination. Meanwhile, Viscera sadly passed away in 2014. The former King of the Ring was only 43.

Rene Dupree recently opened up about burying the hatchet with a former WWE Superstar. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Café De René and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes