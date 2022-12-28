"I grew up and put our differences aside" - Former WWE star on burying the hatchet with Chris Masters

Ex-WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently spoke about his current relationship with his former colleague Chris Masters.

Dupree signed with WWE in 2002. About a year later, Masters also joined the promotion. The two superstars shared the locker room until July 2007, when the two-time Tag Team Champion requested his release. Later that same year, Masters was released from his contract.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed his relationship with Chris Masters and invited him to become a guest on his show.

"I like Chris [Masters]. We didn't always get along. As a matter of fact we didn't get along at all for the longest time but then I think I grew up and put our differences aside. I'd love for him to come on the show because I think we'd have a lot in common, a lot we can talk about. Yeah, if he's out there, he wants to come promote his stuff come on down," he said. [2:02:51 - 2:03:14]

Rene Dupree recently commented on Matt Riddle's current situation. Check out the details here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tennessee Titans play the Dallas Cowboys this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Rene Dupree addressed his real-life heat with WWE CCO Triple H

Chris Masters is not the only superstar Rene Dupree did not get along with in the Stamford-based company. The former World Tag Team Champion also had a troubled relationship with current Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Speaking on the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree opened up about his real-life heat with The Game.

[Why don't you want to talk about your heat with Triple H?] Because you never know. Oh, we don't like each other. There's no, there's no (...) He don't like me and I didn't care much for him either," he said. [1:44:33 - 1:44:43]

Rene Dupree recently addressed whether he was attracted to WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes