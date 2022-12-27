Former WWE star addresses if he was attracted to Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently discussed his attraction towards his former female colleagues.

Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002 when he was only 18. He spent about five years as an active competitor, during which he held the World and WWE Tag Team Championships. However, he requested his release and left in 2007.

While working in WWE, Dupree shared the locker room with several female superstars. During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, a fan recalled Dupree's previous comments about not finding Trish Stratus attractive without makeup. He also asked the former superstar if he felt the same way towards other Divas.

"All of them. Nah. No, but I will say this. It's like after working there, I get to know like, well I've been married now for years, but like if I were to be single, just the physical attraction that don't mean sh*t. That might get my attention but I gotta get to know the personality, you know what I mean. Yeah, it's nice to look at and stuff but, you know, personality and f**king brains that's attractive. A woman who's f**king intelligent, you know, for me, the one, yeah," he explained. [15:30 - 16:11]

Dupree's co-host James Tunstall then asked him if he was attracted to Stephanie McMahon since she is an intelligent woman. The former superstar seemed a bit shocked by the question. After a few seconds of silence, he replied.

"No comments. Roll on. Roll on," he said. [16:14 - 16:20]

Five WWE Superstars have admitted to being attracted to Stephanie McMahon in real life. Check out the list here.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are now WWE's power couple

While working together on a storyline in 1999, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon fell in love with each other. The couple started dating in real life in 2000. Three years later, they tied the knot. The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess now have three daughters together.

Earlier this year, Stephanie became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE alongside Nick Khan after her father, Vince McMahon, stepped down and retired from the company. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the creative process, becoming the new Chief Content Officer. They are now the company's power couple.

Stephanie McMahon once revealed Triple H's reaction to her discussing their intimate details on TV. Check out the story here.

