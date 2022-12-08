When WWE's Stephanie McMahon revealed Triple H's reaction to her discussing their intimate details on TV

In October 2002, current WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Howard Stern E! Show. During the candid interview, she discussed, in detail, her intimate relationship with her now-husband, Triple H.

During an MSN chat in November 2002, a fan asked The Billion Dollar Princess about The Game's reaction to her speaking candidly about their love life. The 46-year-old revealed that her then-boyfriend was supportive.

"Usually Triple H is very supportive," she said.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon became an on-screen couple as part of a storyline in 1999. While working together, they fell in love with each other in real life. The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess started dating in 2000. After spending three years together, the couple tied the knot in 2003. They now have three daughters.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had their first kiss on live WWE TV

Before she became his wife in real life, Triple H married Stephanie McMahon on television and formed the McMahon-Helmsley faction. The Billion Dollar Princess then started accompanying The Game to the ring.

While Stephanie accompanied Triple H to ringside before his historic match against Cactus Jack at the 2000 Royal Rumble event, The Game surprised her with a kiss. It was the first time he kissed Vince McMahon's daughter on the lips, which left her with butterflies in her stomach.

"I walked Triple H out in the entranceway and he kissed me. That was the first time he had ever actually kissed me on the lips, and it kind of took me back because I knew it was in character but was it really in character? I kind of had the butterfly moment," Stephanie recalled the incident during an episode of WWE Untold. (H/T: New York Post)

