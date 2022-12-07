"I would lose" - When Stephanie McMahon discussed having a swimsuit match with former WWE Diva

Stephanie McMahon has competed in several matches in WWE. However, she has never had a swimsuit match. During an MSN chat with fans in 2002, The Billion Dollar Princess discussed the possibility of having a swimsuit bout with Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson after a fan asked her about the subject.

"I wouldn't try and compete with Torrie in a bikini because I think I would lose," the current WWE Chairwoman said.

Stephanie McMahon last competed in April 2018 when she teamed up with her husband, Triple H, to square off against Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey. Nevertheless, The Billion Dollar Princess and The Game lost the bout.

In an interview with D Magazine earlier this year, Stephanie addressed the possibility of competing again in the ring.

"Well, no one's boots are ever officially hung up. But that being said, Ronda put me in my place about four years ago, so I highly doubt I would make a return to the ring unless it were exactly the perfect right thing that everyone needed me to do," she said.

Last July, Stephanie became the new WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan after her father, Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, her husband became the Chief Content Officer.

Torrie Wilson retired from WWE in 2008

While Stephanie McMahon is now the Chairwoman, Torrie Wilson spent about seven years in the Stamford-based company before getting released from her contract in 2008. Following her departure, the 47-year-old retired from professional wrestling.

Since her retirement, Wilson has made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company. She has also competed in a few matches. The Hall of Famer last wrestled in January 2021 when she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

