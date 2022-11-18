"His wife is telling me to grab him more" - When Torrie Wilson made out with a co-worker in front of his spouse on WWE SmackDown

Nearly 21 years ago, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson made out with Vince McMahon on the July 2, 2001, episode of SmackDown in front of his wife, Linda. That same night, she also had another intimate scene with the former WWE Chairman, which ended with Linda catching them.

In an old interview with The Baltimore Sun, the 47-year-old recalled the experience, dubbing it "extremely uncomfortable."

"[Was having racy scenes with Vince McMahon uncomfortable?] Extremely. That was the first day I was actually on the show. The guy made me nervous anyway. I didn't know him very well at all. He was very intimidating, and I had to make out with him in front of his wife. And his wife is telling me to grab him more and harder. It was just a very weird experience," she said.

Over the next few weeks, Wilson became McMahon's on-screen mistress. During her seven-year run in WWE, the 47-year-old also had several other on-screen romances with superstars like Billy Kidman, Tajiri, and Carlito.

In May 2008, the company released Wilson from her contract. She then retired from professional wrestling. Nevertheless, the Hall of Famer has made several sporadic appearances over the past few years. She last competed last year when she participated in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Torrie Wilson refused to appear naked on WWE TV

During her time in the Stamford-based company, Torrie Wilson participated in several non-PG storylines and segments. However, she recently disclosed that she refused to do an angle in which she would have appeared naked on television.

In a recent interview with The Mike O'Hearn Show, the Hall of Famer recalled the time the company asked her to paint her breasts and go out naked.

"They wanted me, like what Sable did, paint my boobs and walk out there naked," Wilson said. "And I said no. There are certain things that I turned down that I could've gotten ahead with. But it just didn't feel right." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

