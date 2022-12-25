"He's already breaking the rules" - Former WWE star comments on Matt Riddle's current situation 

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently commented on Matt Riddle's suspension.

Riddle recently got suspended from WWE after reportedly failing a drug test. Several reports have since suggested that the former RAW Tag Team Champion will enter rehab before returning to active competition. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old recently tweeted, stating that he "couldn't be healthier or happier."

During a recent episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree reflected on his time in rehab while touching upon Riddle's situation.

"I know rehabs. I've had plenty of experience in rehab. Been there a few times. And he apparently sent out a post. Well, here's the thing about rehab folks, when you're into rehab you're not allowed to have any type of telephones or any type of contact with the outside world because you're in there to concentrate on your problem, focus on your issues and they don't allow you to have a telephone."

Dupree speculated that The Original Bro might not be taking his rehab program seriously:

"So, if he's in rehab, unless the rules in the rehab have changed, he's already breaking the rules. So, that means he's not taking his program seriously," he said. [0:34 - 1:07]

Does Matt Riddle have backstage heat in WWE?

Matt Riddle was written off television after suffering a brutal attack from Solo Sikoa on Monday Night RAW. The Stamford-based company later announced that he would be out of action for six weeks after suffering multiple injuries.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long suggested that Riddle might have backstage heat in WWE. Hence, the company punished him on television.

"That could be the problem; he could have a little heat. And sometimes when you get heat, that's the way you get punished," he said. [14:06 - 14:13]

