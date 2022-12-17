Jim Cornette explains why suspended WWE Superstar is not "another Jeff Hardy"

Wrestling Veteran Jim Cornette recently provided an interesting perspective on suspended WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. He also compared him to AEW star Jeff Hardy.

Matt Riddle was recently revealed to be off screen for approximately 6 weeks. While the kayfabe reason for this is explained to be a beatdown by Solo Sikoa, reports state that Riddle failed a second drug test. As a result, he was removed from WWE for rehabilitation.

Unsurprisingly, comparisons between the WWE Superstar and AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy arose due to their similarity in circumstances. However, Jim Cornette, in a recent episode of the Drive-Thru podcast, explained how the two instances were not comparable:

"There's a whole lot of space between Riddle and Jeff at this point still. Because, I don't think you can... You know Jeff's issues and thankfully he is getting those addressed, and from what we can tell from what Matt [Hardy] has said everything's going smoothly. But that was over a longer period of time, of years and in multiple companies that there were issues. (...) We don't wanna act like, all of a sudden oh my god here's another Jeff Hardy, when Jeff was having his issues for a long period of time in multiple places." (7:00 - 9:38)

In case you missed it, you can check out the Dynamite results here.

Matt Hardy recently provided an update about former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy

While it remains to be seen when Matt Riddle will be back, Jeff Hardy is apparently recovering at a gradual pace.

Jeff was arrested in June this year, owing to allegations of Driving Under the Influence. Since then, he has been off AEW programming, leading to Matt Hardy being involved in a storyline with Private Party instead.

The Broken One had previously provided news of his brother's condition on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. While his return date was not disclosed, it is apparent that the Charismatic Enigma will return to AEW soon:

“He’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward, so that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff, and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later." (H/T:Fightful)

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle 📸 Throwback Photo 📸



Jeff Hardy lands the Swanton Bomb inside the steel cage.



What are your favourite moments from all the cage matches in WWE/TNA/AEW? 📸 Throwback Photo 📸Jeff Hardy lands the Swanton Bomb inside the steel cage.What are your favourite moments from all the cage matches in WWE/TNA/AEW? https://t.co/Z07aPDohuu

The former WWE Superstar's last match in Tony Khan's Promotion was back at Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where the Hardys successfully defeated the Young Bucks in a tag team match.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes