"That's the way you get punished" - Wrestling legend thinks Matt Riddle has backstage heat in WWE (Exclusive)

Veteran manager Teddy Long believes Matt Riddle's questionable booking on RAW is a result of him generating backstage heat in WWE.

On last week's episode of RAW, Riddle was written off the TV after The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa brutalized him. Following this, WWE revealed that The Original Bro would be away for six weeks owing to injuries he sustained.

However, it soon came to light that the developments on TV were due to Matt Riddle failing a drug test, prompting the promotion to send him to rehab.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his thoughts about the ongoing situation. The former SmackDown GM thinks Riddle might have some backstage heat in WWE, which is why he was being punished on TV and was a victim of head-scratching booking decisions.

"That could be the problem; he could have a little heat. And sometimes when you get heat, that's the way you get punished," said Teddy Long. (14:06 - 14:13)

Konnan also suggested the same thing as WWE legend Teddy Long on his podcast

A few days back, while speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan said he was perplexed to see how Matt Riddle was being presented on WWE RAW.

He pointed out that no other top star gets treated like this, meaning The Original Bro's recent struggles could be due to him having backstage heat.

"I thought it was a good match. They made Solo Sikoa look like a beast because he took out Elias earlier and then just destroyed Riddle. Riddle's gotta have heat bro. There's no other top guy who gets treated like this," said Konnan.

Regardless of how things panned out, we here at Sportskeeda wish Matt Riddle the best of luck on his recovery.

