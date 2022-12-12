Top star destroyed by The Bloodline may have backstage heat in WWE, according to veteran 

Konnan believes Matt Riddle may have heat in WWE after he was destroyed and stretched out after being attacked by Solo Sikoa on last week's RAW.

The Monday Night's show featured Riddle and Kevin Owens challenging The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Although Elias was initially slated to team up with The Original Bro, he was a victim of a backstage attack by The Bloodline before the show began. This led to KO stepping in his place.

However, Owens and Riddle failed to win the titles from Jey and Jimmy Uso. Post-match, things turned chaotic with Solo Sikoa brutalizing Matt Riddle. Speaking on the latest edition of Keepin It' 100, Konnan first praised the tag team match.

He then pointed out that since no other top performer is booked the way Riddle does, the former RAW Tag Team Champion might have backstage heat.

"I thought it was a good match. They made Solo Sikoa look like a beast because he took out Elias earlier and then just destroyed Riddle. Riddle's gotta have heat bro. There's no other top guy who gets treated like this," said Konnan. (3:37 - 3:53)

Matt Riddle will be away from WWE for six weeks

Considering Riddle was stretched out by paramedics after Sikoa laid him down, fans assumed he could soon be written off TV for a while.

This was soon confirmed by WWE via Twitter, where they revealed that Matt Riddle was out injured and wouldn't appear on RAW for the next six weeks. While it's mere speculation that Riddle has backstage heat in WWE, it'll be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for him when he returns.

It's worth noting that a six-week timeframe makes it possible for Matt Riddle to appear at Royal Rumble 2023. It's also safe to say that The Original Bro would return with a vengeance in his mind, baying for Solo Sikoa's blood.

