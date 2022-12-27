"We don't like each other" - Former WWE star opens up on his real-life heat with Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently opened up about his real-life heat with Triple H.

Dupree spent about five years in the Stamford-based company. He signed with WWE in 2002 and spent about a year in developmental before transitioning to the main roster in 2003.

Over the next four years, the 39-year-old won the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki. However, he requested his release and left the company in mid-2007.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed his real-life heat with Triple H, disclosing that they had problems during his time in the company. He added that he and the current Chief Content Officer did not like each other.

[Why don't you want to talk about your heat with Triple H?] Because you never know. Oh, we don't like each other. There's no, there's no (...) He don't like me and I didn't care much for him either," he said. [1:44:33 - 1:44:43]

Rene Dupree previously accused Triple H of burying talent in WWE

Despite spending several years in the Stamford-based company, Rene Dupree never shared the ring with Triple H. While Dupree left in 2007, The Game continued to wrestle for a few more years before assuming a backstage position.

Speaking on an episode of Cafe de Rene last May, Dupree accused the current Chief Content Officer of burying talent.

"For years I couldn't understand why he didn't use a shovel. He used a sledgehammer. He should have used a shovel for how many people he f***ing buried, and he knows he did," he said. [29:06 - 29:13]

