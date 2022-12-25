"Everything got better" in WWE after Vince McMahon left and Triple H came to power, says wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently pointed out how things have turned out for the better for WWE and SmackDown since Triple H assumed power.

The landscape of WWE changed in July this year when Vince McMahon retired from his position as the CEO and Chairman amid several allegations. This paved the way for his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and son-in-law, Triple H, to become the Co-Chairwoman and the Chief Content Officer, respectively.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned how until a few months back, fans believed SmackDown was "dead," with the show being stagnant. However, Mantell added that things have turned positive with Triple H assuming creative duties.

"Do you see how quickly all this has moved? Five months ago, six months ago, we were all looking at SmackDown and saying, 'man, they are dead.' They had nothing moving, and I remember saying they had no bench. They had nothing to go to. But then, of course, things happened; the Vince removal actually got WWE a lot of publicity. And then we got Triple H in there, and he's used to his type of booking, which has been proven to work," said Dutch Mantell.

The former WWE manager stated that the promotion's bench has strengthened, and they have successfully gotten a lot of performers over with fans. Furthermore, Dutch Mantell added that he's excited to see how things progress on SmackDown.

"And now, all of a sudden, the bench has gotten better; everything got better. When companies get hot like this, all they gotta do is just touch it; red hot. Because I think they got the fans' attention now, and they got a lot of guys over, and let's see where they go. I'm actually excited for it," added Dutch Mantell. [3:36 - 4:50]

Vince McMahon seemingly always wanted a son like Triple H

In a recent interview, former WWE star Maven revealed how Vince McMahon seemingly always desired to have a son like The Game.

The former Hardcore Champion explained that McMahon wanted a "jacked up" and a "great wrestler" son.

"Vince [McMahon] always wanted the son like Hunter," Maven said. "He always wanted the big, jacked up, great wrestler son. Shane was fearless and could go out there and do whatever, but he was never gonna be the wrestler that Vince probably wanted. Stephanie had the business, just the knowledge for what the business should be. I don't know if either of them probably lived up to what Vince would've wanted, however, I don't think anyone could have."

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! https://t.co/ucsz3Cj69b

Rumors surfaced recently that Vince McMahon was looking to mount a comeback in WWE. It remains to be seen whether fans will see McMahon return to take control of the business once again.

