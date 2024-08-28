6-time World Champion doesn't want to tarnish his legacy by returning to WWE for another run 

WWE has often been the place where veteran wrestlers return for a final run before entering the Hall of Fame. Recently, six-time WWE World Champion Dave 'The Animal' Bautista explained why he doesn't want to tarnish his legacy with another run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier this year, rumors and speculations were circulating about Batista's potential induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, as Triple H was at the helm of affairs. However, it didn't happen, and The Animal hasn't returned to the company in quite some time.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on YouTube, the host asked Batista why he hadn't returned to the company like The Rock or John Cena. The two-time WWE Champion and four-time World Heavyweight Champion stated he doesn't want to tarnish his legacy as a performer after his ''storybook ending'' against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

"It's the way I wanted to go out. It's like a dream for me. It's so perfect. It's such a romantic way, and wrestlers don't get to choose the way they go out. I did. I went out on my own terms the way I wanted and with the guy [Triple H] I wanted to go out with. I will never tarnish that; it's not because I don't miss it. I miss the crowd; I miss the energy of the crowd. I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music, but I know if I do that I will tarnish my storybook ending, and I'm not just willing to do it," Batista said. (From 03:07 to 03:38)

Batista hasn't competed for WWE since 2019

From 2018 to 2019, Batista made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion. The Animal appeared on SmackDown's 1000th episode in October 2018 for the reunion of Evolution. The former WWE Champion sowed the seeds for his eventual showdown with Triple H at WrestleMania 35 when he claimed that The Game had never beaten him in a singles match.

The King of Kings was hesitant but agreed to a match when Batista crashed Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration in February 2019 and brutally attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. In the following weeks, the two built the match-up for The Showcase of The Immortals in New Jersey.

The stakes were raised before the event, as Triple H put his career on the line and the Hollywood star agreed to a No Holds Barred Match. In the end, The Game walked out victorious with the help of The Nature Boy, and The Animal left the company.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

