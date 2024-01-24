6-time World Heavyweight Champion is available for the 2024 Royal Rumble; wants to return

The 2024 Royal Rumble is just around the corner, with the anticipation among WWE fans peaking at the right time. There are many possibilities for returns in the men's and women's matches.

One potential surprise entrant has declared he is available for a Rumble appearance. WWE legend Booker T will be in town for the Kickoff Show and has discussed the possibility of returning in the Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker stated he is ready for the opportunity and has been actively looking out for an invitation. The former WCW star seems to be in the best shape of his life.

Check out what Booker T said:

"[Starts stretching] I’m stretching right now, man. I’ve been checking my email, I’ve been checking my Gmail to see if the invitation has come through. But like I said, I’m in the best shape of my life, y’all. I’ve been training, I’ve been hitting the gym harder than I’ve ever hit it before. I’m serious, man. I’m serious on this. So if they need an extra man, if they need me to make that walk just one time going down in St. Petersburg, Florida, oh yeah, man. I will be ready, willing, and able to get the job done, guys.," said Booker T. (2:53-3:34)

The WWE Hall of Famer said he will bring an extra bag of his iconic white tights and boots to St. Petersburg, Florida, in case he gets that invite. Booker is pretty adamant, repeatedly giving the company attention. He is ready for the Royal Rumble.

Booker T was a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble Match

If the six-time World Heavyweight Champion does return at the Rumble on Saturday, it will be the second straight year it will have happened. Booker T entered last year's Royal Rumble at number 21 and lasted around a minute before being thrown out by Gunther.

The NXT commentator concluded his bid to enter the Rumble with another massive tease, telling the fans not to sleep on a potential return:

"Don’t sleep on St. Petersburg, Florida, and your boy Booker T stepping out to the ring just one more time. I got my phone, and I’m checking my emails, and I’m checking them twice because your boy want another shot. I’m just saying." (7:28-7:53)

It will be interesting to see if Booker appears in the Royal Rumble Match and gets an invite ahead of time instead of during the Kickoff Show, like in 2023.

