Updated Royal Rumble 2024 Men's line-up after WWE RAW: Top faction, 3-time champion, and more added

Here’s your first look at the updated Royal Rumble 2024 Men’s line-up after the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Both Kofi Kingston and Damian Priest declared their names for the over-the-top-rope extravaganza during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Kingston will challenge Gunther for the latter's Intercontinental Championship on the next episode of RAW after the Royal Rumble as well.

Priest declared for the match during a backstage segment. The three-time WWE champion was interrupted by R-Truth. The former 24/7 Champion would accidentally cost Senor Money in the Bank his singles match against Drew McIntyre in the main event of the latest episode of RAW.

WWE had previously confirmed all three male members of Alpha Academy as part of the Royal Rumble 2024 Men’s line-up. Here are the participants currently confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match this Saturday.

Cody Rhodes – announced on November 27, 2023, episode of RAW

CM Punk – announced on December 11, 2023, episode of RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura – announced on WWE 2024 Preview Special

Bobby Lashley – announced on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution

Drew McIntyre – announced on January 8, 2024, episode of RAW

Gunther – announced on January 15, 2024, episode of RAW

Chad Gable – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Otis – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Akira Tozawa – announced on WWE’s YouTube channel

Kofi Kingston – announced on January 22, 2024, episode of RAW

Damian Priest – announced on January 22, 2024, episode of RAW

Did a WWE legend tease an in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2024? Looking at the potential clue

This week’s edition of WWE RAW featured multiple hype packages for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. One of the promos featured two-time Royal Rumble winner Hulk Hogan.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recapped his illustrious pro wrestling career. The Hulkster also hinted at returning to the squared circle for one more match. It is possible that Hogan could pull off a huge surprise by showing up as an unannounced entrant this Saturday.

You can watch his promo below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the event as it airs.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

