WWE subtly confirms 4 new entrants for the 2024 Royal Rumble: Triple H's huge plans for 37-year-old star potentially revealed?

Triple H seems to have huge plans for a 37-year-old star at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Speaking of the Premium Live Event, WWE recently confirmed new entrants in the high-stakes match-up. They are none other than The Alpha Academy.

The company’s YouTube channel recently uploaded a nearly eight-minute video of the faction preparing for the over-the-top-rope extravaganza. All three members get useful tips from Master Gable on how to survive elimination in the match.

Watch the video below:

The video ends with Maxxine Dupri, Chad Gable, and Akira Tozawa hurtling Otis toward the camera for a mock elimination. It is worth mentioning that Gable, Tozawa, and Otis are among the nine participants confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match so far.

Maxxine Dupri, meanwhile, joins four other women who have been confirmed for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. They are Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Bianca Belair.

It remains to be seen if Maxxine’s training will come in handy this Saturday at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Triple H to book Chad Gable as the ‘Iron Man’ at 2024 Royal Rumble? Looking at the possibility

Chad Gable has gained great momentum ever since Triple H took over WWE’s creative. The Game has utilized Gable’s amateur wrestling background to turn him into a popular star. Under Levesque’s watchful eye, Gable has become a prolific performer.

If there’s one takeaway from the WWE’s latest video on the Alpha Academy, it’s that Chad Gable is possibly going to be the iron man at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Last year, Gunther made history by spending the most time without being eliminated in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

It is possible fans could see something similar from Chad Gable this year at Royal Rumble 2024. Who knows, the rumble performance may even lead Master Gable to his first singles title win in WWE.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the event when it airs on Saturday.

