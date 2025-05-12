6-time WWE champion breaks silence after Randy Orton shockingly takes him out with RKO

A WWE veteran has finally addressed being taken out with an RKO at Backlash 2025. Randy Orton, who went on an RKO hitting spree at the premium live event, took down several names in frustration, including Hurricane Helms.
The Viper challenged his long-time rival John Cena for his Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash. The match, billed as the last time the two performers would share a ring, went smoothly until the last few minutes, when things turned wildly chaotic. Several officials got involved, all of whom were swiftly taken out by Randy Orton.
One of the victims of Orton's fury was none other than Hurricane Helms, who currently works as a backstage producer in WWE. Helms recently took to his X account to react to being taken out with an RKO. Check out his tweet below:
"But why? What’s the connection?" tweeted Helms.
Helms is an accomplished wrestler in his own right, as he's won the Cruiserweight and Tag Team Titles twice each and the Hardcore and European Titles once.
Bill Apter was impressed with John Cena and Randy Orton's match at WWE Backlash 2025
In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter stated that Cena and Orton turned the clock back with an incredible match at Backlash 2025. Though the wrestling veteran was skeptical about how the match ended, he was nonetheless impressed with the efforts shown by the two legendary performers.
"The Cena and Randy Orton match, other than the finish, was incredible. I didn't know that John Cena still had what he has after not working for such a long time. And Randy Orton was just amazing. Great false finishes, just a great match overall," said Bill Apter.
Considering just how berserk The Viper went at Backlash 2025, it's safe to assume his actions may not go unpunished by the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.