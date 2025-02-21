6-time WWE champion claims he will keep a close eye on The Rock's return on SmackDown

The Rock is set for his big return on this week's WWE SmackDown. Former champion with the Stamford-based promotion Gregory Helms, popularly known as Hurricane Helms, has vowed to keep a close eye on The Brahma Bull's return.

This will be The Final Boss' first appearance since the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW when he embraced Roman Reigns after the latter's win over Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat Match. That night, The Rock put the Ula Fala around Reigns' neck, as the OTC cemented himself as The Tribal Chief.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), the former six-time WWE champion Helms posted about The Rock's upcoming return without actually mentioning the legend by name. He has promised to "investigate" the situation.

"Rumor has it a certain geological formation is appearing on Smackdown tonight, Gregory Helms must investigate," wrote Helms.

Check out Helms' tweet below:

Bill Apter believes The Rock could put himself in one of the main events of WWE WrestleMania 41

The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41 has not yet been revealed. Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes he could take a page out of John Cena's book and insert himself in the main event of either night at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter claimed that The Rock could use his powers of being a member of the board at TKO. He said:

"Nobody has mentioned this before. If Cena can put himself in the Elimination Chamber... And if Cena can possibly put himself in a three-way with Cody and CM Punk, what is stopping Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson from saying that, 'Well, if Cena can do that, I am on the board of directors, this is now gonna a four-way.' This puts the Rock in the main event on one of the nights."

The Rock played a major role in the build-up to WrestleMania XL in 2024. It remains to be seen if WWE has plans for him for this year's extravaganza in Las Vegas.

