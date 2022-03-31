6-time WWE World Champion was in the conversation to break The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

It's been eight years since The Undertaker's streak ended at Brock Lesnar's hands in front of a packed audience at WrestleMania 30.

During this week's episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross stated that WWE briefly considered Batista as a candidate to conquer The Deadman's streak.

Batista faced The Phenom at WrestleMania 23 in a World Heavyweight Championship match, and 'Taker extended his undefeated record to 15-0 with a victory over the former Evolution member.

Jim Ross revealed that Batista was never seriously in the running to defeat 'Taker as there was only "casual talk" backstage regarding The Animal being a possible prospect for the job.

"Casual talk, Connie, but not dead serious," recalled Jim Ross. "That Undertaker streak was always perceived as something extraordinarily special and unduplicatable, and so, you're always going to have that question, at every WrestleMania, is this going to be the WrestleMania that 'Taker's streak ends. So, I know that Dave was in the conversation, but I don't know how seriously that conversation was. I don't think Dave was ever seriously considered, but he was in the conversation." [22:00 - 22:30]

Jim Ross was disappointed when The Undertaker's streak ended

While the AEW announcer wished that the streak was still alive, he felt that The Beast Incarnate still benefited enormously from the monumental win.

JR was deeply saddened when he witnessed Brock Lesnar get a three-count over one of the greatest superstars ever at WrestleMania 30. The commentator considered himself an "old-school guy" who did not believe in messing with certain iconic storylines.

"You know, Vince was very protective of that streak until Lesnar broke it, and that helped Brock immensely, quite frankly. And I couldn't believe it when I saw it because I was not one for bidding for ending the steak. I believe the streak should still be intact to this very day. That's just me being an old-school guy who likes those kinds of things. It's solid, and it's real and so, anyhow. I'm a big believer in things like that. So when Undertaker lost the streak, I was a little disappointed. [22:30 - 23:06]

Jim Ross also reacted to the news of The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction, and you can check out what Good Ol' JR had to say right here.

