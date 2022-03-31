"He is Clint Eastwood, man!" - AEW personality reacts to The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker will finally take his rightful place amongst other legends in the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and Jim Ross reacted to his longtime friend's induction during this week's episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.

Jim Ross had no arguments over The Undertaker's legacy and compared the Phenom's impact to iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood.

JR made a massive claim by adding that no talent will be able to match The Undertaker's contributions to the business.

Here's what the AEW announcer had to say about the WWE Legend's HOF induction:

"No, hell no (on if he can argue about The Undertaker's legacy). He is Clint Eastwood, man! He is special!" said Jim Ross. "His legacy in WWE will never be topped, you know, he's an extraordinary human, extraordinary talent, his longevity. For a guy his size, to have that kind of longevity and still be productive athletically is nothing short of extraordinary to me."

In addition to The Undertaker's induction, Jim Ross is happy that WWE did not forget about Shad Gaspard

As announced by WWE, Shad Gaspard will receive the Warrior Award posthumously at the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony. Gaspard lost his life in May 2020 while trying to save his son from drowning in a strong rip current.

Gaspard will always be remembered for his heroic act, and Jim Ross commended WWE for justly paying tribute to the Cryme Tyme member.

JR also recalled watching Gaspard and his partner JTG in action and revealed it was fun being around the tag team during their WWE days.

"I'm glad Shad's not been forgotten. That's good. He was a decent guy. I enjoyed him and JTG. They had their tag team. Fun guys to be around. He deserves to be remembered, and I'm glad they're (WWE) doing it. So, it's good for them," stated JR.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1st at 10 PM ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. As always, tune into Sportskeeda Wrestling for all the updates.

