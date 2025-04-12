6-time WWE Champion was much better than Hulk Hogan for one major reason, claims veteran (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan may be one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, but he still isn't better than a six-time WWE Champion, according to Dutch Mantell. The star in question is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo asked Dutch Mantell to explain why he thought Steve Austin was better than Hulk Hogan despite the Hulkster being the top draw during WWE's Golden Era.

"Stone Cold blows Hulk Hogan's boat out of the water. I mean, he could do all kind of stuff; had a great interview. Hogan was over. But let's go back and let's set the frame here. Hogan was the star, period. But when Stone Cold came along, they had some other stars. They had Bret Hart, and they had Shawn Michaels, and he fought through that and got to the spot. And Undertaker, he fought through the spot, and he got it. I'm gonna have to put Stone Cold over." [From 26:58 onwards]

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently confirmed his next WWE appearance. The Texas Rattlesnake hasn't appeared on television for quite some time. He'll attend the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania week.

