6-time WWE Champion surprisingly returning to fight The Rock on Night Two of WrestleMania XL should happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan disclosed his desire to see WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin return to fight The Rock at WrestleMania XL.

The Final Boss is set to team up with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Night One of this year's Show of Shows. If he and his cousin win, Reigns' title match against The American Nightmare on Night Two would be contested under Bloodline Rules, allowing interferences to be legal.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan expressed his desire to see Austin return on Night Two of WrestleMania XL to fight The Rock to the back and prevent him from interfering in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

"[I wouldn't have Austin take Rock out but I'd have them fight to the back.] Just fight each other to the back. I'll take just the music, just hear the glass hitting, I will lose my mind," he said. [35:41 - 35:49]

Matt Morgan says Cody Rhodes must win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania

Last year, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

On the same episode of Gigantic Pop, Morgan claimed The American Nightmare must achieve his goal and finish his story at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

"[Do you think Cody should win the title?] Abso-flipping-lutely. Yes, yes, yes, yes. I will be irate if he doesn't. I'll be heartbroken if he doesn't," he said. [18:26 - 18:32]

While Rhodes vowed to win the title at WrestleMania, The Rock promised to do "everything in his power" to prevent The American Nightmare from dethroning his cousin. The Final Boss also informed the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner that this would be his last chance to challenge Reigns for the championship.

